US TV Channel to screen film about Kazakh fashion and culture

TARAZ-SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Fashion News Live Network Director Rocco Leo Gaglioti is taking part in the International ASPARA Fashion Week underway in Shymkent, South Kazakhstan.

"Fashion is not just an apparel it is also business and tourism," Rocco Leo Gaglioti told Kazinform correspondent. "My TV Channel is broadcast in the U.S., Canada, Japan, England, Germany and Austria. My goal as the TV Channel President is to show both the country's fashion and culture to the world."



"As for me, Kazakhstan is a country with the very rich culture that should be showcased to the world," he added. "Your cuisine, your religion and mentality, all together, is your history and culture for me. First I've met Aidarkhan Kaliyev, who has organized the ASPARA Fashion Week underway in Shymkent. We went to film Turkestan, such an interesting historical and cultural place. We surveyed the city, mosques, we have things to show. We will later assemble the video about the Fashion Week and add pictures of your country to demonstrate both the fashion show and Kazakhstan. I would like people to feel the taste of Kazakhstan," Rocco Leo Gaglioti said.





The ASPARA Fashion Week brings together 24 designers from around the world. Fashion News Live Network Director Rocco Leo Gaglioti, Berlin Fashion Week president; representatives of VOGUE and ELLE Italy Magazines; fashion model and fashion blogger Sensemielja Letitia Sumter, and other celebrities are among those attending.