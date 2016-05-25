US using predator drones to hunt down border-crossing illegal immigrants

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) service is now using nine Predator drones such as those used to kill terrorists in Afghanistan and the Middle East to detect and hunt down illegal immigrants, a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report said.

CBP data show that more than 80 percent of Predator B flight hours were in airspace encompassing border and coastal areas from fiscal years 2011 through 2015, the GAO noted.

"CBP operates nine Predator B aircraft in US airspace in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirements," the report stated on Tuesday.

CBP's Air and Marine Operations operates the aircraft for patrol missions to support the US Border Patrol's efforts to detect and apprehend individuals illegally crossing into the United States between ports of entry, the GAO explained.

"Predator B aircraft are currently equipped with a combination of video and radar sensors that provide information on cross-border illegal activities to supported agencies," the report added.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com

PHOTO: © AP Photo/ Matt York, File