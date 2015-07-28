USA impressed with work done by Kazakhstan on joining WTO - Ambassador M. Punke

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. Ambassador to the WTO Michael Punke thinks that accession to the WTO is a historic moment for Kazakhstan. He gave a small interview to journalists.

"This is a historic day for Kazakhstan. The USA is proud of the work held jointly with Kazakhstan during the process of its WTO entry. We are also impressed with the speech of Nursultan Nazarbayev at the sitting of the General Council of the WTO. It is really important that the President was a part of the process," he said.

The Ambassador also noted a negotiating talent or all the team working on Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO.

"Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO is a great opportunity for us to cooperate even closer. The USA is impressed with the work done by Kazakhstan," he concluded.