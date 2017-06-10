USA Pavilion opens doors at Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The USA Pavilion at Astana EXPO-2017 has opened its doors this morning, Kazinform reports.

Chairman of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov attended the inauguration ceremony of the pavilion at the EXPO town.



"I am very happy to be at this ceremony today. Participation of the U.S. in the exhibition is of paramount importance since this country is a global leader and has exciting projects in the sphere of renewable energy. I think everybody realizes how important the USA participation at Astana EXPO-2017 is. I would like to thank everyone who participated in the opening of the USA Pavilion - sponsors and companies that are represented here," Mr Yessimov said.



He praised Kazakhstan-the U.S. relations that had been developing robustly over the past 25 years.



Mr Yessimov expressed special gratitude to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the U.S. to Kazakhstan George Krol and was confident that the USA Pavilion will be very interesting for EXPO guests.



Ambassor Krol, who also serves as the Commissioner of the USA Pavilion, in his turn, congratulated all partners in Kazakhstan and in the U.S. who helped make the USA Pavilion a reality.



Dr. Joshua Walker, President and CEO of the USA Pavilion, noted that the source of endless energy of the U.S. are its people and expressed hope that EXPO visitors will find the USA Pavilion interesting.



The 1,100 square meters exhibition space of the USA Pavilion is broken down into three parts: Theater 1 - A Room Full of Energy, Theater 2 - The Energy of Life and Theater 3 - The Pavilion Post Show.



Complementing these multimedia presentations, the Student Ambassador program, facilitated by the Eurasia Foundation, is a foundational component of the USA Pavilion experience. These forty young Americans greet and guide visitors through the Pavilion experience, providing guests first-hand interactions with the next generation of American innovators and leaders. The USA Pavilion Student Ambassadors, comprised of college and graduate students, represent 29 states, speak Russian or Kazakh, in addition to 17 other languages, and currently are studying subjects from energy and economic to business and diplomacy.