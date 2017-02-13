USA to be properly represented at EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Board of JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov met with the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs William E. Todd.

According to the EXPO press service, the sides discussed preparation for the EXPO-2017. Akhmetzhan Yessimov emphasized that currently 115 countries and 18 international organizations have confirmed their participation in the exhibition.

US delegation visited the construction site and office organizer of EXPO-2017.

"We've seen today the international exhibition pavilions and the amount of work the organizers have put into it. I'm very impressed. We see the highest interest of the international community, and will make every effort for our country as one of the technological leaders of the world to be properly represented at EXPO-2017", said William E. Todd.

International specialized exhibition will be held in Astana from June 10th to September 10th, 2017. It is expected that over 5 million people will visits the exhibition.