USAID and AES Group to sign memo of cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)and the AES Group of companies in Kazakhstan will sign a Memorandum of Cooperation on December 14th, 2015 in Ust-Kamenogorsk on developing an energy efficiency and energy savings program, Kazinform has learnt from the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan.

In Kazakhstan, similar to many other countries around the world, a significant amount of energy is wasted through transmission, heat loss, and inefficient technology - which costs families and businesses money, and leads to increased pollution. Partnerships to improve energy efficiency are one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to combat climate change, clean the air we breathe, improve the competitiveness of businesses, and reduce energy costs. Kazakhstan is committed to this vision and actively seeks to attract strategic investors to the energy savings industry under President Nursultan Nazarbayev's five institutional reforms.

The purpose of this memorandum, therefore, is to jointly develop an energy efficiency and energy saving program for the East Kazakhstan Region from 2016 to 2020. Drawing on the expertise of USAID's Kazakhstan Climate Change Mitigation Program (КССМР), experts from AES, and the Center of Industrial Energy Audit at East Kazakhstan State Technical University, the partners will analyze energy consumption and assess the energy savings potential of state-owned buildings in the region, raise public awareness of the economic and environmental benefits of saving energy, and train Akimat staff on issues related to energy savings and the improvement in energy efficiency.

USAID Deputy Mission Director David Brown stated, "USAID is proud to partner with the AES Corporation to advance our shared objective of increasing energy efficiency and promoting renewable energy use in Kazakhstan."

The cooperation within this Memorandum is intended to continue until December 31, 2020.