USAID holds Central Asian Trade Forum in Tashkent

BAKU. KAZINFORM Over 1,000 delegates from 27 countries of the world, including representatives of the public and private sectors of Central Asia, Europe and the USA, arrived in Tashkent to participate in the 8th Central Asian Trade Forum (CATF), organized in the Youth Creativity Palace, according to Uzbek media, Trend reported.

This business forum is being held in Uzbekistan for the first time.

Organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Central Asia and the Foreign Trade Ministry of Uzbekistan, the forum is a platform for development of regional trade and an interactive platform for entrepreneurs to find potential partners.

The theme of the forum, "New horizons in development of trade and investment", reflects the growth of openness of Central Asia for regional and international trade, which is particularly consonant with the complex of socio-economic reforms carried out in Uzbekistan aimed at accelerating economic growth, creating an attractive investment and business climate and development tourism.

The trade show presents over 100 enterprises from various sectors throughout the region, including transport, tourism, information technology, equipment, production and processing of fruits and vegetables, and others. Assistance in development of entrepreneurship at the regional level is one of the priorities of USAID's work.

The forum is organized by the USAID Competitiveness, Trade and Job Creation Project in Central Asia, which aims to promote exports and increase employment in the fruit and vegetable, tourism, transport and logistics sectors in five Central Asian countries [Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan].

By developing the competitiveness of companies in the region and eliminating barriers to trade, USAID contributes to development of a sustainable and competitive private sector to increase export potential.