USD 100 mln allocated for commercialization of Kazakhstani technologies in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan plans to allocate 100 million dollars for implementation of project "Technologies commercialization" in 2016, Minister of Education and Science Aslan Sarinzhipov informed at the international conference in Astana.

"We plan to launch the second project called "Productive innovations" in 2016. It is actually a continuation of the project called "Technologies commercialization". The project will be aimed at future development of the system of commercialization of our innovations and their introduction in productions. We hope that we will continue the project in 2016 when the Parliament considers it. Under difficult economic conditions, budget cuts, I think this project amounting to USD 100 million will be a good contribution to development of science and innovations," Aslan Sarinzhipov said.

As the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan noted, scientists of Kazakhstan presented 65 innovations within the project on commercialization of technologies with the support of the World Bank. As a result, 36 innovations have already had income totaling KZT 888 million.

A. Sarinzhipov thinks that Kazakhstan has created open competitive environment the teams of scientists, universities and companies can participate in an open contest when the best ideas are financially supported.