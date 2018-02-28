Use of digital technologies to reduce corruption in Kazakhstan - Kulibayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is planning to digitalize customs procedures in 2018, Timur Kulibayev, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the "Atameken" National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, said Wednesday.

While addressing the second forum of entrepreneurs in Astana, Kulibayev said public services sector should be the first one to go through digital transformation in line with the instructions given by President Nazarbayev.



"We are working on that issue," Mr. Kulibayev stressed at the forum. "Public services related to the Ministry of National Economy, Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry for Investment and Development, will be digitalized in order to minimize contacts with public servants [and reduce corruption]."



The same transformations, according to Kulibayev, should happen in customs sector.



"Digitalization is seen as a way out of corruption. The task that faces us is to digitalize services of customs agencies in 2018 and, as a result, reduce corruption," Mr. Kulibayev concluded.