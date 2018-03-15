Ust-Kamenogorsk Hospital prepares high-tech breakthrough

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZIFNORM - The Center of Robot-Assisted Surgery, which is, so far, unique in Kazakhstan, is finishing preparation for the first robot-assisted operations scheduled for the end of the month, Kazinform reports.

The first surgeries with use of robot-assisted surgery complex TransEntrix are planned for March 26-27.

Yesterday, Governor of the region Danial Akhmetov paid a personal visit to the hospital where he surveyed the results of the large digitalization-induced upgrade of the region's major medical complex.





The head of the region had a thorough look at the high-tech surgery unit after it was reconstructed, and checked out transplantology center and other specialized units equipped with the state-of-the-art aniograph and simulation complex, for the first time available in the east of the country.

In the stroke unit, according to head of the hospital Yurii Starokozhev, acting brain surgeon, such equipment will help extend 'the golden hour'for a patient with a brain attack.





According to the lead physician, the first surgeries will be conducted at the Center by the world's best surgeons in the end of March. Local surgeons have already had trainings at European clinics.

The visit to the Robot-Assisted Surgery Center was a continuation of the presentation of the medical information system to the head of the region.





Akim of the region Danial Akhmetov noted that attraction of high technologies at all levels of medicine will make a drastic change in the country's health system in near future and raise the quality of people's life.