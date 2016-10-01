Ust-Kamenogorsk police search for parents of 4-year-old girl

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A little girl was found alone at an entrance hall of an apartment building in Ust-Kamenogorsk on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from YK-news.kz. Her parents were nowhere to be seen.

Passers-by stopped to help the girl and called the police.



The police officers took the girl to the Minors Adaptation Center.



"The girl barely speaks and cannot even tell us her name," a source at the center told Kazinform correspondent adding that she is about 4 years old.



If you have any information about the whereabouts of the girl's parents, please call 22 16 73 or 102.