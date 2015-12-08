Ust-Kamenogorsk preparing for Altai Agro Invest 2015 forum

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM On December 10, Ust-Kamenogorsk will host an investment forum "Altai Agro Invest 2015" to be attended by the businessmen and heads of development institutions of Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Belarus, Ukraine and Poland.

According to organizers, the forum will showcase wide investment potential of the East Kazakhstan region and the advantages of investing in it. The delegates of the forum will be enabled to get an in-depth information about investment climate in the country’s agricultural industry, the measures of governmental support of agro-industrial enterprises and the prospects of development of the agrarian sector of the East Kazakhstan region.

Promising investors will be offered to join the projects on construction of meat processing plants, commercial dairy farms, greenhouses, feeding yards, dairy milk processing plants as well as the projects in growing and processing of crop cultures etc.

The participants will be also familiarized with the projects in fishing, wood processing, maral breeding and bee-farming sectors. In total, 52 projects in 15 areas will be presented during the event.