ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ust-Kamenogorsk's Torpedo beat Rubin in the fourth game of 1/2 playoffs of the VHL in Tyumen, Sports.kz reports.

Torpedo's Denis Ignashin and Maxim Verevkin scored two unansered goals of the game.

The fifth game of 1/2 playoffs will take place in Ust-Kamenogorsk on April 5. Torpedo - Rubin 0-2 (0:1, 0:1, 0:0) Series: 1:3.