Ust-Kamenogorsk to host international investment forum

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Altai Invest 2018 International Forum will be held September 26 in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region. 500 delegates from 20 countries are expected to participate in it, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Governor of the region Danial Akhmetov, representatives of the central governmental authorities, the National Bank of Kazakhstan, development institutions, as well as investors, will take part in the forum.

The plenary meeting opens at 11.00 a.m. Astana time. The meeting will be followed by an exhibition of products made by entrepreneurs of the region (non-ferrous metallurgy, woodworking, light and food industries, machine building, etc.), and presentation of investment projects.

The forum will end with a road show, where memorandums and agreements will be signed.