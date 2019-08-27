  • kz
    Uzbek Airlines launch direct flights to Thailand

    14:08, 27 August 2019
    Photo: None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan Airways will launch direct flights to Phuket (Thailand) in the winter, Trend reports referring to Uzbek media.

    Saturday: HY-535 Tashkent 21:00 (GMT +5) - Phuket 05:30 (GMT +7) (Sunday)

    Sunday: HY-536 Phuket 07:05 (GMT +7) - Tashkent 11:45 (GMT +5)

    The sale of air tickets for flights Tashkent - Phuket - Tashkent began on August 27.

    Customers can book and purchase tickets on the official website of the airline or at the National airline ticket sales offices.

