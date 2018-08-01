Uzbek ambassador visits E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - The scheduled meeting between First Deputy Governor of East Kazakhstan region Yerlan Aimukashev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan Saidikram Niyazkhodzhaev in Ust-Kamenogorsk has ended, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sides discussed the intentions and opportunities for deepening cultural and economic ties.

Yerlan Aimukashev told about East Kazakhstan's great potential in various fields and mentioned that 39 joint ventures of our countries are operating in the region. He underlined that the Kazakh side is interested in cooperation with Uzbekistan.

In turn, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan stressed that Kazakhstan is a time-proven historic partner. "We had a lot of such moments when we felt Kazakhstan's support in every direction."

Saidikram Niyazkhodzhaev said that the trade turnover between the countries is about $2 billion, adding that the aim is to raise it to $5 billion by 2020.

The Ambassador of Uzbekistan arrived in East Kazakhstan for a three-day familiarization trip and intends to make a tour of the Ulba Metallurgical Plant, the site of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank, Kazzinc, Azia Avto, research laboratories, museums, and the Nur Tau recreation center located in the mountains.

He pointed out that tourism is another line, within which our countries can establish a win-win partnership, in addition to industrial cooperation.

Uzbek Ambassador Saidikram Niyazkhodzhaev also informed that Kazakhstan will host the Inter-Regional Forum for business circles of the two countries this fall.