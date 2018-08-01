Uzbek ambassador visits E Kazakhstan
The sides discussed the intentions and opportunities for deepening cultural and economic ties.
Yerlan Aimukashev told about East Kazakhstan's great potential in various fields and mentioned that 39 joint ventures of our countries are operating in the region. He underlined that the Kazakh side is interested in cooperation with Uzbekistan.
Saidikram Niyazkhodzhaev said that the trade turnover between the countries is about $2 billion, adding that the aim is to raise it to $5 billion by 2020.
He pointed out that tourism is another line, within which our countries can establish a win-win partnership, in addition to industrial cooperation.
Uzbek Ambassador Saidikram Niyazkhodzhaev also informed that Kazakhstan will host the Inter-Regional Forum for business circles of the two countries this fall.