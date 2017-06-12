  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Uzbek leader thanks Nursultan Nazarbayev for warm reception in Astana

    20:30, 12 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service. 

    The President of Uzbekistan expressed gratitude to Nursultan Nazarbayev for warm reception of the Uzbek delegation in Astana on June 8-9 and praised high level of organization of Astana EXPO-2017.

    Additionally, Nazarbayev and Mirziyoyev discussed state and prospects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on relevant issues of regional and international agenda.

     

     

    Tags:
    Uzbekistan EXPO 2017 Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!