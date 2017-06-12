Uzbek leader thanks Nursultan Nazarbayev for warm reception in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

The President of Uzbekistan expressed gratitude to Nursultan Nazarbayev for warm reception of the Uzbek delegation in Astana on June 8-9 and praised high level of organization of Astana EXPO-2017.



Additionally, Nazarbayev and Mirziyoyev discussed state and prospects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on relevant issues of regional and international agenda.