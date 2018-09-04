Uzbek moviemakers making film about Abai

SEMEY. KAZINFORM - Uzbek filmmakers came to Semey city to film "The Word of Abai" documentary, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The filming is carried out in the furtherance of the resolution of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to promote the legacy of Abai Quanbaiuly, a great poet of the Kazakh people.

According to the resolution, the creative work of great philosopher and poet Abai influenced the spiritual development of the Kazakh people and the entire Turkic world, including the Uzbek people.

The main purpose of the documentary film is to make the audience familiar with the life and work of the poet, to tell about his childhood, the environment he grew up in, and also to present the respective archival documents.

The members of the creative team of the Tashkent Documentary Film Studio visited the Abai Museum in Semey where valuable exhibits were shown.

The guests donated works by Abai and The Path of Abai novel by Mukhtar Auezov, translated into the Uzbek language for the museum.

"Within five days, the staff of the studio visited the museum, located in Semey, and Zhidebay for filming. It is planned to release the film at the end of this year," said Kuat Kiykbai, a research assistant of the Zhidebay-Borili museum.