Uzbek official news agency to launch Kazakh language edition

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The National News Agency of Uzbekistan, the official state source of information, is the leading news agency of the country, Kazinform reports referring to the UZA.

The news agency has eight foreign-language news services. It provides information in the Uzbek, Russian, English, French, German, Spanish, Arabic and Chinese languages. For the first time ever the official news agency is set to launch the Kazakh language edition within the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan. The news agency provides unbiased information about the news and transformations taken place in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.



The goals of the news agency are to cover the main sociopolitical events occurring in two countries, promotion of good neighborship, further strengthening of friendship and accord. It will contribute to widening good neighborly and fraternal relations serving the interests in all spheres.