Uzbek President congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on winning Presidential Election

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone talk with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

The Uzbek Leader congratulated Tokayev on his victory in the June 9 Presidential Election.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the Uzbek side for warm wishes and noted the country's adherence to the course set by the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on comprehensive and dynamic promotion of cooperation of the two fraternal nations'.



The heads of state expressed confidence that an effective implementation of the agreements reached following the state visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Uzbekistan on April 14-15, 2019 would give an additional impulse to the development of the Kazakh-Uzbek relations.