Uzbek President says negotiations on Pakistan, India joining SCO were ‘difficult'

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Negotiations on India and Pakistan joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as full-fledged members were difficult, revealed President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov.

"India and Pakistan formally joining the SCO as full-fledged members will undoubtedly become a new page in the organization's history. Let's just say, the process of negotiations was a difficult one," President Karimov said at the meeting of the Council of the SCO Heads of State in Tashkent on Friday.



But, according to him, ‘we've overcome all difficulties'.



The Uzbek leader also reminded that over 50 events were held during Uzbekistan's chairmanship in the organization.



He also hailed the upcoming singing of the jubilee Tashkent Declaration and the Action Plan of the organization until 2025.