Uzbek President to visit Kazakhstan

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is set to visit Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the National News Agency of Uzbekistan.

"President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Kazakhstan on July 5-6, 2018 on the invitation of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. He will participate in the solemn events timed to Astana's 20th birthday," the agency said in a statement.



During the visit, the Uzbek President will hold bilateral meetings.