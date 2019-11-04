  • kz
    Uzbek Senate Speaker, Norwegian State Secretary to visit Kazakhstan

    18:22, 04 November 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairwoman of the Senate of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbaeva is expected to visit Kazakhstan November 4-5. Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadyarov said it at a briefing today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to him, Tanzila Narbaeva will meet the top leadership of the country and the parliament speakers. The sides will discuss the inter-parliamentary cooperation, cultural and humanitarian issues as part of Kazakhstan’s Year in Uzbekistan as well as trade and economic cooperation issues of the region.

    He noted that this would be the first visit of Tanzila Narbaeva to Nur-Sultan.

    Besides, on November 7, the city of Nur-Sultan will host the regular round of the Kazakh-Norwegian Political Consultations.

    Foreign policy Diplomacy
