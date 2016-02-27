Uzbekistan&#39;s great Friday

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - According to the WSB and APB schedules Uzbekistan's Tashkent is the capital city of the boxing world in the busy weekend where the first battles have been held in the highest level. The Uzbek Tigers did not give any chance to Puerto Rico Hurricanes in their repeat match after the San Juan event while all of their three APB boxers won their contests in Tashkent.

Uzbekistan's AIBA World Boxing Championships silver medallist and London 2012 Olympic Games quarter-finalist Jasurbek Latipov won three APB bouts in the recent one and half year and he did his fourth one against Mongolia's National Champion Gandulam Mungun-Erdene in the top battle of the APB Night.

The Mongolian boxer was quarter-finalist in the 2012 AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships in Yerevan but their Flyweight class (52 kg) bout delivered a one-sided contest as Latipov was in different level. The Uzbek boxer prepared in Yangiabad, in Cuba and in Tashkent to his key bout which he could fight in the front of his family who supported him well enough during the fight.

Latipov dictated the rhythm of the bout and his quicker attacks were even more successful than his Mongolian opponent. The 24-year-old boxer had great combinations in the fifth round which were dangerous for Mungun-Erdene who was bleeding therefore the ringside doctor stopped their bout before the final bell.

Following Latipov's victory in the Cycle II bout Uzbekistan's Dilshod Makhmudov who was silver medallist at the 2005 AIBA World Boxing Championships returned to the international competitions with a great performance against Spain's top fighter Youba Ndiaye Sissokho who claimed bronze in the 2015 EUBC European Confederation Boxing Championships. The final verdict of their bout was unanimous decision to Makhmudov who won five out of the six rounds in their Welterweight class (69 kg) contest.

A big Asian APB battle was held between Uzbekistan's Incheon 2014 Asian Games silver medallist Isroil Madrimov and India's former Asian Games winner Vikas Krishan Yadav who won the South Asian Games one week ago. Madrimov prepared well to that battle and proved his very best in the six-rounds long bout and in spite of the fact he had a few warm moments in the fifth round the 21-year-old local favourite could win their Middleweight class (75 kg) contest by unanimous decision.

Uzbek Tigers won their opening Season VI match against Puerto Rico Hurricanes while on their repeat battle the local favourites delivered another clear 5-0 in Tashkent. Uzbek Tigers won all of their home contests in the Uzbekistan Sport Complex where Abrorjon Kodirov and Dostonbek Turdiev stopped their opponents by TKO while Elnur Abduraimov, Shuhrat Abdullaev and Sardorbek Abdullaev all won their bouts.



Uzbek Tigers will have a big battle with the titleholder franchise of the World Series of Boxing Astana Arlans Kazakhstan tomorrow while further two APB contests are scheduled in Tashkent on Saturday.

Source: AIBA