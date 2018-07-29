  • kz
    Uzbekistan Airways again named most punctual carrier

    12:26, 29 July 2018
    Photo: None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM In June 2018, Uzbekistan Airways once again became the most punctual air carrier, ranking first among foreign airlines that fly to/from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, the Uzbek company stated.


    Uzbekistan Airways is currently operating 36 scheduled flights a week from the cities of Uzbekistan to the Domodedovo airport, including 16 flights a week from Tashkent. In the autumn-winter period, the national air carrier plans to increase the frequency of flights from the capital to Moscow to 21 flights a week, Trend reports.

    The Uzbek air carrier is planning to transport over 3 million passengers in 2018 thanks to the active advertising company, reducing a number of tariffs and expanding the geography of flights, especially in the CIS countries.

    In addition, Uzbekistan Airways plans to equip its entire aircraft fleet with Wi-Fi. The work on the aircraft retrofitting will be carried out on the basis of Uzbekistan Airways Technics.

    Tags:
    Uzbekistan Transport World News
