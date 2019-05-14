Uzbekistan dispatches first transit cargo through Aktau Port

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - The first transit cargo has been dispatched from Kazakhstan's Port of Aktau to Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the Aktau-Tashkent container freight train with 10 well cars carrying 20-foot containers, which belong to O'zbekiston Temir Yollari (the Uzbekistan Railways), departed the Port of Aktau.



According to O'zbekiston Temir Yollari JSC, the first transit container cargo dispatched to the Republic of Uzbekistan is a result of successful cooperation of the railway administrations of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China, Iran, and Turkmenistan on further development of freight transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.



It should be mentioned that for many years, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have been maintaining cooperation based on mutual trust and good neighborliness. This is confirmed by the fact that 2019 was declared the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan, which, in turn, further contributes to the strengthening of mutual cultural, humanitarian, and trade ties. Besides, from year to year, cooperation in rail transport development is strengthening, the volume of transportation between the two countries is on the rise.



One of the projects having good development prospects is a freight train that goes to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan's ports of Aktau and Kuryk. The container flow to Uzbekistan is steadily trending and, therefore, the project is now becoming ever more relevant.