    Uzbekistan establishes international center of Aral Sea region

    15:29, 16 October 2018
    BAKU. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Innovation Development of Uzbekistan and the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) signed a memorandum on establishment of International Innovation Center of the Aral region under the president of Uzbekistan, Uzbek media reported.

    The center is planned to be located in Karakalpakstan on the territory of the experimental station of Nukus State Forestry, Trend reports.

    The document was signed by Minister of Innovation Development Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov and ICBA Director General Ismahane Elouafi.

    The ceremony took place in Samarkand at the international forum "Innovative Approaches to Promoting Sustainable Governance and Social Stability of the Aral Sea Basin" that opened on Oct. 16.

    The Aral Sea Basin Support Fund will be created under the new center. It is planned to attract funds from the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the Islamic Development Bank. The center itself will be funded by the Innovation Development Support Fund under the Ministry of Innovation Development, as well as by loans and grants from international financial institutions.

    Tags:
    Aral Sea Agro-industrial complex development World Bank Agriculture
