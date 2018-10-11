Uzbekistan, France to jointly study space, develop satellites

BAKU. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan and France will cooperate in space science, Earth observation, telecommunications satellites, space applications, space research and technology and coordination of international regulatory issues, the press service of France's National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) announced.

The corresponding framework agreement was signed by Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov and CNES President Jean-Yves Le Gall during the official visit of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to France, Trend reports.

Besides developing joint projects, the signatories of the agreement will focus on exchanging experience and good practice, training and promotion of space activities, in particular to engage younger generations. A joint steering committee will be formed to coordinate these efforts.

Earlier Franco-Italian aerospace manufacturer Thales Alenia Space has confirmed to Trend its intention to cooperate with Uzbekistan in development and production of satellites and satellite equipment.

The company representative added that as part of the visit of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to France, Thales and Uzbekistan confirmed their joint determination to continue discussions in order to establish global cooperation in the space sector.