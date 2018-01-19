Uzbekistan grateful to Kazakhstan for helping injured in bus fire: diplomat

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan is grateful to Kazakhstan for the assistance to the victims and the cooperation in investigating the causes of the bus fire on a road in Aktobe region, said Counselor of the Uzbek Embassy in Kazakhstan Timur Rakhimov following the meeting of the delegation of Uzbekistan with the members of the Government Commission in Aktobe, Kazinform cites the press service of the Akim of Aktobe region.

"There was an accident that killed citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan. First of all, we would like to express our gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan, the Government, and all government authorities that created favorable conditions for work. We hope that all investigation measures will be taken in an expeditious manner and we will manage to solve all the respective issues with the assistance of the Kazakh side so that the injured could return and the bodies of those killed could be transported timely to Uzbekistan," Rakhimov said.

The delegation of Uzbekistan led by Emergency Minister Rustam Juraev, as Kazinform reported, had arrived in Aktobe yesterday. Then, the delegation members set out to the scene of the accident that killed over 50 people in Irgiz district.

Currently, the special services at the scene continue investigating the circumstances and causes of the tragedy that killed 52 people. Over 80 employees of the Interior Ministry, the Emergency Situations Department, the Prosecutor's Office, the akimat of the region, road services, etc. are working there as well.