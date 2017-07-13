Uzbekistan interested in cargo transportation via Kazakh port

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discussed organization of Uzbek cargo transportation through Kazakh port of Kuryk on the Caspian Sea.

This issue was discussed at the meeting of head of Kazakh railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Kanat Alpysbayev and Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan - Chairman of the Board of Uzbek railway company Uzbekiston Temir Yullari Achilbay Ramatov in Tashkent, Kazakh company said in a message.



Cargoes from the port of Kuryk could be further transported to the ports of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran, trend.az reports.



Within the meeting Kanat Alpysbayev and Achilbay Ramatov discussed further development of cooperation in railway transportation.



"The parties discussed issues of flexible tariff policy, increase in the volume of cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, container trains organization, and the supply of Kazakh railroad engineering products in Uzbekistan," the company said.



Moreover an agreement was reached on the timely transportation of Uzbek fruits and vegetables to Kazakhstan and Russia.



According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, cargo transportation by rail between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan amounted hit 7.554 million tons in January-June 2017, which is 4 percent more than in the same period of 2016.



As many as 156 container trains went from China to Uzbekistan through the territory of Kazakhstan in the first half of this year, while last year, only a total of 110 container trains went the route.