Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan mull border demarcation

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A regular meeting of the joint Uzbek-Kazakh border demarcation commission was held in Almaty on Feb. 27, Uzbek Foreign Ministry said.

During the talks, the sides continued the work on preparation of resulting documents on demarcation of the Uzbek-Kazakh state border, trend.az reports.



The borderline is marked by 1,565 main and intermediary boundary posts, 776 of which have been installed by the Kazakh side.



On Sep. 9, 2002, presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan signed an agreement, completing the determination of the interstate border. The document came into effect on Sep. 5, 2003.