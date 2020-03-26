Uzbekistan: Number of COVID-19 infected people reaches 60
10:32, 26 March 2020
TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The number of people infected with coronavirus in Uzbekistan reached 60, Kazinform correspondent reports.
As the Uzbek Ministry of Healthcare informed, a citizen of Namangan who had recently returned from Turkey tested positive for COVID-19. He was isolated and taken to the Namangan Regional Infectious Diseases Hospital.
Namangan is located in a densely populated Fergana Valley and is Uzbekistan’s second city after Tashkent in terms of population.