Uzbekistan President Karimov in critical condition

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan informs about critical condition of Uzbek Leader Islam Karimov.

“As reported earlier, President of our country Islam Abduganiyevich Karimov was hospitalized last Saturday with a brain hemorrhage.

Dear compatriots! With a heavy heart we inform you that in the past 24 hours the condition of our President saw a sharp deterioration and is evaluated as critical by the doctors," a statement released by the Cabinet of Friday says.