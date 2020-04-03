Uzbekistan produces Euro-4 and Euro-5 diesel fuel

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - On February 6, 2020, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting to discuss the performance of oil and gas industry and the current year's tasks to increase the production of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Kazinform has learnt from UzA informs.

At the meeting, the Head of the state instructed Uzbekneftegaz leadership to perform the current tasks to be fulfilled in the oil and gas industry this year.

Based on the instructions for development of the structure and financial recovery of Uzbekneftegaz JSC, work was accelerated on the gradual modernization of Bukhara Oil Refinery, the production of qualitative and environmentally friendly diesel fuel.

As a result, on March 30, 2020, the production of environmentally friendly and qualitative diesel fuel of Euro-4 and Euro-5 standards has been established for the first time in the history of Uzbekistan

According to laboratory studies, the amount of sulfur compounds in the resulting diesel fuel is 3 ppm, which corresponds to Euro-5 diesel fuel (no more than 10 ppm). Based on the current technological scheme, this unit is capable of producing up to 100 thousand tons of Euro-5 diesel fuel annually.



