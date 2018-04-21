Uzbekistan purchases camels from Kazakhstan

BAKU. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan is planning to begin breeding camels to attract tourists from different countries soon, the Uzbekistan National News Agency reported on April 20.

According to the report, 1,500 camels, including some of the dairy breeds, have been purchased from the Kyzylorda region of Kazakhstan for this purpose and brought to the village of Ok Takir in the Tamdy district, Trend reports.



Over 60,000 hectares have been allocated for camel breeding. A factory for the camel milk processing will also be opened. This innovation in agriculture will help creating new jobs, as well as significantly improve health of the citizens.



The camel milk has a high fat content and a good balance of fats and unsaturated acids, surpassing the quality of milk of other domestic animals. The camel wool is also highly valued for its excellent warming ability. The products of camel breeding are expected to have a high demand among buyers.



Over 3,000 camels are already being bred in the Kanimekh district. Animals also attract tourists: hundreds of tourists came to see them last year.

A modern livestock complex, designed for 1,000 camels, is planned to be organized near the Aydar Lake. The 15.7 billion soums worth complex will process 1,000 tons of camel milk annually. The place is planned to be turned into a modern ecotourism center, attracting 10,000 tourists per year.



"Three ecotourism centers located in the Yangikazgan village do not meet the necessary requirements. Some 3,100 hectares have been allocated for new centers on the Aydar shores, where a project worth 4 billion soums is being implemented. We plan to build 21 yurts, 10 modern wooden cottages for tourists and a restaurant. Construction work is scheduled to be completed by the Independence Day of Uzbekistan; we will also launch camel milk processing from 2Q19," deputy head of the Kanimekh district administration U. Elmurodov said.



The average price for a camel in Kazakhstan varies at $800-1000. Although the total purchase price was not revealed, simple calculations show that the total cost of the purchase exceeded $1.2 million.