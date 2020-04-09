  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Uzbekistan reports 555 coronavirus cases

    14:54, 09 April 2020
    Photo: None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - As of April 9, 10:00 a.m., the number of coronavirus infected in Uzbekistan has reached 555 people, the country's Ministry of Health reports.



    Tags:
    Central Asia Uzbekistan World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!