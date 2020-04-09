"Kazinform" International News Agency
Uzbekistan reports 555 coronavirus cases
14:54, 09 April 2020
TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - As of April 9, 10:00 a.m., the number of coronavirus infected in Uzbekistan has reached 555 people, the country's Ministry of Health reports.
Tags:
Central Asia
Uzbekistan
World News
Coronavirus
