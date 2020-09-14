  • kz
    Uzbekistan restores air link with Kazakhstan

    13:12, 14 September 2020
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan officially resumed regular flights from Sept. 11, the press service of the Uzbek Transport Ministry reported, Kazinform refers to Kabar.

    An agreement on the opening of flights was reached after negotiations between the authorities of the two countries.

    Flights on the Tashkent - Almaty - Tashkent route will be carried out on Fridays by the Uzbekistan Airways and Air Astana on a parity basis.

    Earlier it was reported that flights between Tashkent and Bishkek are planned to be restored from Sept. 14. For now, the flights will operate once a week.


