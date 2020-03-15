Uzbekistan's top sanitary doctor makes statement in connection with first coronavirus case in the country

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - In connection with the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus, Bahrom Almatov chief sanitary doctor of Uzbekistan has made an official statement via the country's national TV channels, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Agency for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare of Uzbekistan, on March 15 the laboratory of the Institute of Virology detected the presence of COVID-19 in sample of a citizen of Uzbekistan who returned from France. There were identified the persons who were in contact with the infected person.

According to the chief sanitary doctor of Uzbekistan, over the past 24 hours 4800 people arrived in Uzbekistan by 38 flights, 1860 - by rail and 38 thousand people entered the country through other border points. Most of them came from Russia, Kazakhstan and the European countries. Currently, Tashkent has 40 boxed wards to isolate patients with coronavirus.