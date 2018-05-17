Uzbekistan strategic partner for United States: Trump

BAKU. KAZINFORM President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with President of the United States of America Donald Trump in the White House on May 16, the press service of the Uzbek president stated.

According to the statement, after the photographing ceremony, a conversation took place between the heads of state in the Oval Office, Trend reports.

Donald Trump greeted Shavkat Mirziyoyev with his first official visit and noted that Uzbekistan is an important state and a strategic partner for the United States.

"The authority of Uzbekistan is growing. It is an honor for us to meet with you in the White House," the US president said.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed gratitude for the invitation and emphasized that the US is consistent in its support to Uzbekistan.

"Relations between our countries have risen to a new level after the presidential elections in Uzbekistan and the US. The Joint Statement adopted today, titled 'Uzbekistan and the United States of America: the beginning of a new era of strategic partnership', speaks for itself and demonstrates our long-term aspirations," the president of Uzbekistan said.

This meeting is especially significant considering it is taking place in a new political environment, as both Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Donald Trump almost simultaneously took office as president.

Uzbekistan and the US exchanged visits of delegations on various levels. The heads of state met in May 2017 in Riyadh and in September in New York. During a telephone conversation in December 2017, Donald Trump invited Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay an official visit to the United States.