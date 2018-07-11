  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Uzbekistan to build nuclear power plant

    10:56, 11 July 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan intends to start construction of its nuclear power plant, Kazinform reports referring to the national news agency of Uzbekistan. 

    Uzbekistan and Rosatom, Russia's state corporation, reached an agreement to build a two-reactor nuclear power plant (NPP). It is expected to put it into commission in full by 2028.

    NPP construction will let the country save 3.7 bln cubic meters of natural gas a year, the agency said.

    Tags:
    Uzbekistan World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!