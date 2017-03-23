Uzbekistan to establish special economic zones near Kazakh border

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sepcial economic zones will be established in Uzbekistan. Chairman of Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry Alisher Shaikhov informed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Of course, we see that there are conditions. 170 agreements signed between our states are a very serious legislative basis to develop cooperation between the two countries. Here we have great opportunities in terms of diversification of our cooperation, creating new production facilities both in Uzbekistan and in Kazakhstan. There are industrial, free economic zones operating in Uzbekistan. But we are planning to establish new ones. Certainly, they will be very close to Kazakh border, and, of course, involvement of your business will make you and us more competitive in the global market", Shaikhov said at Kazakh-Uzbek Business Forum in the Independence Palace.

According to him, cooperation between the two countries should be based on complementarity principles to avoid competition. It is necessary to use all available resources for development of cooperation.

Alisher Shaikhov also informed that over 200 companies represented in the Business Forum exhibition show only a part of possibilities at the disposal of Uzbekistan.