Uzbekistan to host Days of Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Days of Aktobe region will be held in Uzbekistan in 2018, says Head of the Agricultural Department of the region Kussain Sarsembay, Kazinform correspondent cites the regional communications service.

"To strengthen our external ties, we held the days of Aktobe region in the neighboring city of Orenburg, the Russian Federation. Now, by the instruction of Governor of the region Berdybek Saparbayev, we plan to hold the same event in Uzbekistan, specifically in the city of Nukus, Karakalpakstan. In addition to agricultural products, we will also showcase other areas such as culture, manufacture, etc. (...) We plan to hold Days of Aktobe region in Uzbekistan this autumn," Kussain Sarsembay told a briefing.

Besides, the Regional Administration is also holding negotiations with the neighboring regions of Russia for the supply of Aktobe products within the framework of the development of interregional cooperation.