Uzbekistan to host next CIS summit

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - The next meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will be held in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, on October 16, 2020, Trend reports citing the press service of Uzbekistan’s Preisdent Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

A corresponding decision was made at the CIS Heads of State Council's session in limited format in Ashgabat. Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov put the issue to a vote. The proposal was accepted unanimously.

Speaking at the summit of the CIS heads of state in Ashgabat, Mirziyoyev told about issues the country intends to focus on in 2020 as chairman of the CIS. The Uzbek president emphasized that Uzbekistan highly appreciates the role of the Commonwealth in the modern world; however, it advocates the accelerated adoption of an updated concept of CIS development.

«The previous concept was adopted more than 10 years ago and no longer meets modern realities. We also advocate multifaceted cooperation at all levels, including within the CIS on a bilateral basis,» Mirziyoyev emphasized.

He named four priority areas that Uzbekistan intends to develop as a country-chairman of the CIS. They are strengthening and expansion of trade and economic ties, including transport and logistics. In addition, Uzbekistan considers scientific and technical cooperation an important priority, without which the effective work of all structures is impossible.Regional security is a separate topic, which also covers the fight against cross-border challenges - terrorism, drug trafficking and crime.

In total, about 60 events are planned to be held in the year of the chairmanship of Uzbekistan in the Commonwealth of Independent States, including the first forum of the regions of the CIS countries and a meeting of the heads of chambers of commerce and industry of the member states.