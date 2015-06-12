Uzbekistan to increase coal production more than twice until 2018

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - In the framework of the fair on geological, energy, petrochemical and metallurgical industries, a presentation of the work of Uzbekkumir JSC took place June 12 in Tashkent.

At the event, it was noted that the identified coal reserves of the country are more than 1.8 billion tons. Uzbekkumir said its program of technological modernization and updating of the production in 2012-2018 plays an important role in increasing the volume of coal production in the country. Thus, the coal production is expected to grow 2.5-fold until 2018. Six investment projects are planned within the modernization program, noted the company. Implementation of the program for 2015-2018, the mine Shargunkumir's production capacity will be increased to 900 thousand tons per year, they said. Kazinform refers to AKI Press.