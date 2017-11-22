Uzbekistan to learn from Kazakhstan’s public service experience

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Experts of the Uzbek Ministry of Justice will visit Kazakhstan to explore the country's experience in the delivery of public services, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This was discussed during the meeting between Kazakh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Yerik Utembayev and Minister of Justice of Uzbekistan Ruslanbek Davletov.

In the course the talks, the sides exchanged views on further expansion and enhancement of the legal and contractual frameworks between the two countries, particularly, in protecting the rights and interests of citizens and legal entities, providing citizens with comprehensive legal support, and improving the system of delivery of public services by government bodies.

Highlighting the importance of developing relations with Kazakhstan, the Uzbek side showed a great interest in the experience of our country in terms of provision of various types of public services.

Therefore, by the end of this year, the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan plans to send a group of experts to Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Russia, so that to get to know the field of public services in these countries and obtain the needed recommendations from their foreign colleagues. Moreover, the ministry also takes interest in Kazakhstan's experience concerning such areas as the work of private notaries, the areas of forensic examination and judgment enforcement.

In addition, Ruslanbek Davletov, together with a delegation from the Ministry of Justice, was invited to visit South Kazakhstan region in the near future for getting familiar with the activities of the public service centers in Shymkent and discussing a pilot project on public services rendered for the citizens of our countries at the interregional level.