    Uzbekistan to name Acting President

    10:10, 08 September 2016
    Photo: None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM On September 8, the Supreme Assembly of the Republic of Uzbekistan will hold a joint sitting of its Legislative Chamber and Senate, 'Uzbekistan' TV Channel informed.

    The meeting will took a decision on temporary delegation of powers of the President of Uzbekistan.

    First President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov passed away on September 2, 2016  at the age of 78. He was buried in his hometown Samarkand on September 3. Prime Minister Shavkat  Mirziyoyev  chaired the Funeral Organization Commission. A three-day mourning was declared in the country. 

    Uzbekistan Politics
