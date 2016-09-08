Uzbekistan to name Acting President

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM On September 8, the Supreme Assembly of the Republic of Uzbekistan will hold a joint sitting of its Legislative Chamber and Senate, 'Uzbekistan' TV Channel informed.

The meeting will took a decision on temporary delegation of powers of the President of Uzbekistan.

First President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov passed away on September 2, 2016 at the age of 78. He was buried in his hometown Samarkand on September 3. Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired the Funeral Organization Commission. A three-day mourning was declared in the country.