Uzbekistan to resume flights to Kazakhstan

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Uzbek airlines resume regular air service to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the first flight Tashkent-Almaty-Tashkent is slated for September 11. It will fly once a week on Fridays.

Besides, Uzbekistan Airways JSC will fly to the UAE, Germany, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. All passengers should provide a medical note with negative PCR test results in English or Russian valid no more than 72 hours before departure.