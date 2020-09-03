Uzbekistan to resume flights to Kazakhstan
15:03, 03 September 2020
TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Uzbek airlines resume regular air service to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
In particular, the first flight Tashkent-Almaty-Tashkent is slated for September 11. It will fly once a week on Fridays.
Besides, Uzbekistan Airways JSC will fly to the UAE, Germany, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. All passengers should provide a medical note with negative PCR test results in English or Russian valid no more than 72 hours before departure.