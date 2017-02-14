Uzbekistan to showcase latest solar power inventions at EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - EXPO-2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev paid a working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan. While in Tashkent, Zhoshybayev met with Minister of Foreign Economic Relations of Uzbekistan Elyor Ganiev and CEO of JSC UzExpoCenter and commissioner of Uzbekistan's national section Ibrohim Ergashev, Kazinform has learnt from the EXPO-2017 Commissioner's press service.

During the meeting with the Uzbek Minister of Foreign Economic Relations, the sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects of its further development. Zhoshybayev briefed Minister Ganiev on President Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiative supported by the international community and key domestic reforms initiated by the Head of State. He stressed that Astana is the first capital city in CIS and Central Asia to host such high-level event.



The Uzbek Minister pointed out that use of alternative energy sources will take on even more importance for sustainable development and competitive economy amid reducing hydrocarbon reserves. He informed that at the exhibition Uzbekistan will showcase solar panels, inventions of Uzbek specialists in the sphere of small hydro power equipment and the miniature of the solar power stations that is being built in Samarkand region.



At the meeting with commissioner of Uzbekistan's national section Ibrohim Ergashev, Mr. Zhoshybayev talked about the preparations for the exhibition and the upcoming meeting of international participants that is set to take place in Astana on February 22-23, 2017.



Mr. Ergashev noted that the Uzbek side attaches great importance to the development of green technologies and participation in the exhibition. In his words, the EXPO 2017 event offers a great opportunity to demonstrate not only energy inventions and technologies, but also national history, culture and traditions of participating countries.



In conclusion the sides signed the Participation Agreement confirming that Uzbekistan will take part in the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017.