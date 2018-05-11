Uzbekistan, US to start 'a new era of strategic partnership'

BAKU. KAZINFORM President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will make his first official visit to the United States on May 15-17, 2018 at the invitation of President of the United States of America Donald Trump, the press service of the president of Uzbekistan said on May 10.

Reportedly, the parties plan to discuss current state and prospects of development of the Uzbek-American cooperation, as well as to exchange views on topical international and regional issues, Trend reports.

The president of Uzbekistan will also hold bilateral meetings in the Congress, the Ministry of Defense and the US State Department, as well as in the World Bank.

The presidents of Uzbekistan and the United States of America are also planning to adopt a joint statement "On Beginning of a New Era of Strategic Partnership" and to sign numerous documents that envisage further strengthening of bilateral relations in various fields.