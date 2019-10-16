  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Uzbeks detained after ‘trying to smuggle endangered baby orangutan’ to Kazakhstan

    09:41, 16 October 2019
    Photo: None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Uzbek customs officers have stopped an attempt to smuggle an orangutan cub to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As noted in the department, in the black market an endangered baby orangutan costs USD50,000-USD70,000. Currently, the primate cub has been transferred to the Tashkent zoo.

    Besides the orangutan customs officers found marijuana and hashish, in a total of 0.49 grams, and 4 units of the Regapen drug which is included in the list of super potent substances.

    Orangutans are an endangered species, victims of poaching and trafficking. Orangutans are a critically endangered species according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature — only about 100,000 remain worldwide.

    Tags:
    Combating crime Kazakhstan Combating drugs Environment Incidents Ecology News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!